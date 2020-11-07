Menu
Maryborough RSL AGM earlier this year - Paul Coleman was newly appointed Club President. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Vote to decide major M’boro club’s future nears

Jessica Grewal
7th Nov 2020 1:00 AM
FORMATION of a new business company to run the commercial club of the Maryborough RSL Sub Branch will be debated next Sunday at the Lennox Street headquarters.

President Paul Coleman, who heads the board elected in February after a tumultuous year, is keen to separate the sub branch management from hands-on involvement in the running the club and has urged members to attend the Sunday meeting.

“The club and the sub-branch were separate for 50 years (until 2005) and existed happily side by side with the club giving the sub-branch a regular and substantial rent based on market rates.

“We believe the sub branch has a moral and civic obligation to the people of Maryborough to ensure the long- term viability of the club. To achieve this, the club must be established on independent long-term commercial grounds.

“If you look around the State the majority of successful RSL clubs are separate from their sub-branches and are professionally managed by boards with a wide range of commercial skills (for example, Hervey Bay).”

Mr Coleman said that after three years of losses, the new board was quietly confident it had turned around the decline.

Board members had consulted other clubs, solicitors, banks and auditors and “by a significant majority” a return to separate entities had been recommended. The proposed model would have sub branch representation on the board of a “Maryborough RSL and Citizens Memorial Club Limited”.

If members vote on Sunday in favour of a separate club, the annual meeting in February would be asked to ratify the change.

The proposal involves no change to the status or constitution of the Maryborough sub-branch and no change to ceremonial, commemorative and welfare activities.

Urging members to attend the November meeting to vote on the proposal, Mr Coleman said that under current structure the club absorbed an enormous amount of the time and energy of the board to the detriment of the sub-branch.

