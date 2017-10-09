30°
News

Vote to put Fraser Coast in top 10 destinations

GET VOTING: Now is your chance to put the Fraser Coast on the list of must-see destinations.
GET VOTING: Now is your chance to put the Fraser Coast on the list of must-see destinations. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

IF YOU believe the Fraser Coast is a must-see destination for tourists, now is the time to make your voice heard.

Experience Oz is conducting its 5th annual poll to decide which destinations in Australia cannot be missed by travellers.

Major, regional and island destinations are the three major categories with Hervey Bay, Fraser Island and Lady Elliot Island part of the regional choices.

Reader poll

Which Fraser Coast destination is the number one must-see?

View Results

Unique experiences, natural highlights, man-made highlights, history and culture, food and wine and desirability were the factors to consider when voting.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager, Bradley Nardi, said the tens of thousands of votes expected to be cast would push exposure and keep the region on the radar of international tourists.

"Figures compiled by Tourism Research Australia showed that the number of international visitors who stayed on the Fraser Coast in the year to June 2017 rose strongly by 12.4 per cent to 148,000 when compared to the previous year," he said.

"Anything that helps us build on that momentum is welcome."

<<READ MORE FRASER COAST TOURISM STORIES HERE>>

To vote for Hervey Bay visit https://www.experienceoz.com.au/en/hervey-bay-top-destinations.

To vote for Fraser Island visit https://www.experienceoz.com.au/en/fraser-island-top-destinations.

To vote for Lady Elliot Island visit https://www.experienceoz.com.au/en/lady-elliot-top-destinations.

Related Items

Topics:  experience oz fctourism fraser coast fraser coast tourism and events

Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Jetgo cancels Melbourne flights from Hervey Bay

BREAKING: Jetgo cancels Melbourne flights from Hervey Bay

REGIONAL airline Jetgo has withdrawn its direct flight route between Hervey Bay and Melbourne less than a month before the service was due to start.

Woman airlifted from Fraser Island after fall

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a woman from Fraser Island to Bundaberg hospital after she slipped and fell at Ngala Rocks.

The woman was transported to Bundaberg hospital.

13 cyclones tipped for Qld this season

Airlie Beach residents Maika McDonald,15, Lauren Squires, Karen Gordon, and Katelin Gordon, survey the damage at Shute Harbour after cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Above average temps and heatwaves predicted

Man drives 70km over speed limit in Bay

IN SIGHT: Motorists will be staring down the barrel of a speed gun.

The man copped a heavy penalty for his actions.

Local Partners