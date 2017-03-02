Vote with your feet when it comes to fuel prices

HERVEY Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook is urging people to vote with their feet when it comes to petrol prices.



She said she had noticed a 20 cent difference in prices between Hervey Bay and Maryborough in some cases.



She said she understood it wasn't always possible for Hervey Bay residents to seek out cheaper fuel in Maryborough, but she urged those who could to support Bay businesses like the Hervey Bay Boat Club's fuel station, which offered cheaper prices.



Hervey Bay Boat Club operations manager Glen Cunningham said the business realised fuel was a big expense for families.



"We like to pass on benefits for our local members in the price of fuel," he said.



Mr Cunningham said the price of fuel at the Boat Club was "very competitive", with diesel priced at $1.25, unleaded fuel priced at $1.28 a litre this week and $1.37 for premium fuel.



Ms Holebrook said if people could support businesses with cheaper prices, it would send a message.



She said she did not regularly check and compare fuel prices, but this week she had been forced to due to the difference between prices.



"Where able I urge people to take up the opportunity to go and find cheaper prices," she said.

