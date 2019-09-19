Votes needed for redhot festival

Ginger Maryland and Judy Turner (right) with Mary Heritage aka Carmel Murdoch at the Maryborough Markets encouraging the public to vote in the Wotif competition for the Festival of Redheads to be held in Maryborough in November.

REDHEADS are rallying, encouraging the public to vote for Maryborough to host Australia's next big festival.

There are just nine days left to vote for the Festival of Redheads to win Wotif's Festival of Wot? competition.

The event idea is one of four vying for the public vote.

Leading the rally at the Maryborough Markets yesterday was Ginger Maryland, the lady who came up with the fiery new event idea.

The self-styled ginger wanted everyone to know the event wouldn't just be for those with red hair.

She said there was a big connection between Maryborough and the colour red.

For example, Maryborough's logo is red, and its floral emblem is a crimson bottlebrush.

"So if everybody comes along to the festival dressed in red, driving a red car, we could hold a red rocket parade with all sorts of vehicles - red cars, motorcycles, push bikes - anything red," Ginger said.

"That will attract people from outside the region to participate."

Fraser Coast Tourism and Event's Festival of Redheads voting campaign is now in full force.

FCTE marketing manager Karen Broadhurst said the first 12 Days of Redheads video clip had been scheduled for 8pm tonight.

To see the clip visit https://www.latest.facebook.com/FraserCoastTourismandEvents/.

"For the next six days a new clip will be sent out showing our growing Red Army," Ms Broadhurst said.

"The campaign is a bit of fun and aimed at sparking people of all ages to vote, but we need the public's support to get this across the line."

FCTE staff have also sent links to the Festival of Wotif site to all local schools, with information on how to vote.

"We know we stand a great chance of winning because of the support Fraser Coast residents always put behind local ventures and campaigns and the pride residents have in this region," Ms Broadhurst said.

Voting closes 11.59pm on September 29, with the winner notified October 11.

To vote go to wotif.com/festival/redheads.