Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOTE NOW: Its going to be a tight finish which eatery has the best burger on the Fraser Coast.
VOTE NOW: Its going to be a tight finish which eatery has the best burger on the Fraser Coast. Village Green Hotel
News

Voting closes tonight for Best Burger on the Fraser Coast!

Glen Porteous
by
22nd Oct 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE poll for who has the Best Burger on The Fraser Coast is getting hotter than a batch of freshly cooked chips.

Its going to be a neck and neck finish to see which eatery will get over the reader's choice finish line.

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers have been invited to go online and vote who they think have the right ingredients to make the best succulent burger in the region.

Voting ends at midnight tonight and is showing to be a tight finish with readers votes still able to make a difference on who gets best burger bragging rights.

Let your taste buds do the voting and show the Fraser Coast region burger eateries what you think of them.

The five nominated burger joints for the online poll are -

  • Burger Urge
  • Echo Alpha Tango
  • Happy Days Diner
  • BJays Kitchen
  • Badger & Brown's Burgerie

Go online frasercoastchronicle.com.au to vote.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Watch never ends for world whale capital

    premium_icon Watch never ends for world whale capital

    Opinion Now is not the time to become complacent and rest on our 'world whale capital' laurels

    • 22nd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Premier guilty of contempt, apologoies to Parliament

    premium_icon Premier guilty of contempt, apologoies to Parliament

    Politics Premier apologises after being found guilty of contempt

    Police find meth stashed down M’boro man’s pants

    premium_icon Police find meth stashed down M’boro man’s pants

    News It wasn’t enough to keep his stash from being discovered

    Party turmoil: ‘I was going to call a spill today’

    premium_icon Party turmoil: ‘I was going to call a spill today’

    Politics Queensland MP targeting Nationals Deputy Leader