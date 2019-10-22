Voting closes tonight for Best Burger on the Fraser Coast!

VOTE NOW: Its going to be a tight finish which eatery has the best burger on the Fraser Coast.

THE poll for who has the Best Burger on The Fraser Coast is getting hotter than a batch of freshly cooked chips.

Its going to be a neck and neck finish to see which eatery will get over the reader's choice finish line.

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers have been invited to go online and vote who they think have the right ingredients to make the best succulent burger in the region.

Voting ends at midnight tonight and is showing to be a tight finish with readers votes still able to make a difference on who gets best burger bragging rights.

Let your taste buds do the voting and show the Fraser Coast region burger eateries what you think of them.

The five nominated burger joints for the online poll are -

Burger Urge

Echo Alpha Tango

Happy Days Diner

BJays Kitchen

Badger & Brown's Burgerie

Go online frasercoastchronicle.com.au to vote.