VOTING EARLY? Capricornia and Flynn pre-polling stations
IF YOU want to vote before election day on May 18, you can head to a pre-polling station from Monday.
There's been a record enrolment rate of 96.8 per cent, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.
About 52 million ballot papers will be printed and distributed for voting this federal election.
More than 500 early voting centres will be available throughout the early voting period with the majority opening on Monday.
In Capricornia, you can head to:
North Rockhampton
- 197 Richardson Rd
- Assisted wheelchair access
Opening times:
- Monday, April 29 - Friday May 3 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Monday, May 6 - Thursday May 9 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 10 (8.30am -6pm)
- Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Wednesday, May 15 - Friday, May 17 (8.30am to 6pm)
Rockhampton
- 80 Denham St
- Assisted wheelchair access
Opening times:
- Monday, April 29 - Friday May 3 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Monday, May 6 - Thursday May 9 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 10 (8.30am to 6pm)
- Saturday, May 11 (9am to 4pm)
- Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Wednesday, May 15 - Friday, May 17 (8.30am to 6pm)
Yeppoon
- 11 James St
- Assisted wheelchair access
Opening times:
- Wednesday, May 1 - Friday May 3 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Monday, May 6 - Thursday May 9 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 10 (8.30am to 6pm)
- Saturday, May 11 (9am to 4pm)
- Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Wednesday, May 15 - Friday, May 17 (8.30am to 6pm)
Gracemere
- Gracemere Community Hall, 6-12 Barry St
- Assisted wheelchair access
Opening times:
- Saturday, May 11 (9am to 4pm)
- Monday, May 13 to Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am to 6pm)
- Thursday, May 16 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 17 (8.30am to 6pm)
Biloela
- Biloela Civic Centre, 96 Rainbow St
- Assisted wheelchair access
Opening times:
- Monday, May 6 - Thursday May 9 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 10 (8.30am to 6pm)
- Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am to 6pm)
- Thursday, May 16 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 17 (8.30am to 6pm)
Blackwater
- Blackwater Community Cultural Centre, 20 Blain St
- Assisted wheelchair access
Opening times:
- Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am to 6pm)
- Thursday, May 16 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 17 (8.30am to 6pm)
Emerald
- Shopfront 59 Clermont St
- Assisted wheelchair access
Opening times:
- Monday, May 6 - Thursday May 9 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 10 (8.30am to 6pm)
- Saturday, May 11 (9am to 4pm)
- Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am to 6pm)
- Thursday, May 16 (8.30am to 5.30pm)
- Friday, May 17 (8.30am to 6pm)
Moura
- Moura QGAP Office cnr Marshall St & Shirley St
- Assisted wheelchair access
Opening times:
- Monday, May 13 - Friday, May 17 (9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4.30pm)
Postal vote applications can still be submitted by those who need one at www.aec.gov.au/pva.
It is important for voters to apply early for a postal vote so that there is enough time to receive ballot papers in the mail, and then complete and return them to the AEC.