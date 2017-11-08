VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

Ballot to decide the order the candidates will appear in the 2016 council Election. The candidates numbers are put into envelopes and then the ballot box. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

IF YOU want to avoid the election day rush and don't mind missing a sausage sizzle, pre-poll voting opens this Monday.

There are two places in our region where people can cast their votes early.

Booths are open from 9am-5pm on most days from November 13-24 although you can double check times on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

Pre-poll voters will have an extra hour on Friday, the day before the election, with the booth open until 6pm.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says voters do not need a reason to cast their votes early.

This election, voting will be slightly different. You now have to fill in all the boxes on the ballot for it to be counted.

Previously not all boxes had to be filled in, but in April last year, the government changed the system to compulsory preferential voting.

If you can't vote on election day or visit a pre-poll centre, you can apply for a postal vote until 7pm November 22.

Go to www.ecq.qld.gov.au to apply for your postal vote.

Cast your vote at:

BUDERIM

9/84 Wises Road

BUDERIM QLD 4556

BUNDABERG

Shop 12 and 3

9 Maryborough Street

BUNDABERG CENTRAL QLD 4670

BUNDAMBA

1/14 Coal Street

BUNDAMBA QLD 4304

CALLIDE

38 Capper Street

GAYNDAH QLD 4625

CALOUNDRA

37 Bowman Road

CALOUNDRA QLD 4551

CONDAMINE

67a & 67b Yandilla Street

PITTSWORTH QLD 4356

GLADSTONE

Area A, 139 Goondoon Street

GLADSTONE CENTRAL QLD 4680

GLASS HOUSE

68 peachester road

beerwah qld 4519

GREGORY

3 Snipe Street

LONGREACH QLD 4730

GYMPIE

11 Station Road

GYMPIE QLD 4570

HERVEY BAY

82 Dayman Street

URANGAN QLD 4655

IPSWICH

WG Hayden Humanities Centre

56 South Street

IPSWICH QLD 4305

KAWANA

4/26 Nicklin Way

PARREARRA QLD 4575

KEPPEL

2 McBean Street

YEPPOON QLD 4703

KINGAROY

SB Care

90 Kingaroy Street

KINGAROY QLD 4610

LOCKYER

53 Railway Street

GATTON QLD 4343

LOGAN

35 Centenary Place

LOGAN VILLAGE QLD 4207

MACKAY

Mackay Showgrounds, 500 Pavilion Lower Level

24 Milton Street

MACKAY QLD 4740

MAROOCHYDORE

Shop 1/19 Duporth Avenue

MAROOCHYDORE QLD 4558

MARYBOROUGH

76 Adelaide Street

MARYBOROUGH QLD 4650

MILES

(QGAP Office)

Police Station

32 Constance Street

MILES QLD 4415

MIRANI

Green Shed

36 Thompson Avenue

MOUNT MORGAN QLD 4714

NANANGO

61-65 Drayton Street

NANANGO QLD 4615

NICKLIN

36/38 Price Street

NAMBOUR QLD 4560

NINDERRY

35 Access Crescent

COOLUM BEACH QLD 4573

NOOSA

Tewantin Campus

24 Cooroy Noosa Road

TEWANTIN QLD 4565

PROSERPINE

29 Chapman Street

PROSERPINE QLD 4800

PUMICESTONE

2/42 Cessna Drive

CABOOLTURE QLD 4510

ROCKHAMPTON

Suites 5 to 8

110-114 Campbell Street

ROCKHAMPTON CITY QLD 4700

SARINA

New Life Church Sarina

1 Leslie Street

SARINA QLD 4737

SOUTHERN DOWNS

56A Palmerin Street

WARWICK QLD 4370

TOOWOOMBA NORTH

2/178-180 Herries Street

TOOWOOMBA CITY QLD 4350

TOOWOOMBA SOUTH

1/189 Anzac Avenue

HARRISTOWN QLD 4350

ROMA

27-29 Chrystal Street

ROMA QLD 4455

ST GEORGE

Old Library

112 Victoria Street

SAINT GEORGE QLD 4487

TARA

(QGAP Office)

Western Downs Regional Council

19 Fry Street

TARA QLD 4421

WARREGO

BMO Accountants Building (entry via Hogan Street)

178 Drayton Street

DALBY QLD 4405

WHITSUNDAY

Whitsunday Business Centre

Suite 21

CANNONVALE 4802