Vow sign will hang outside M’boro home until there is change

Maryborough's Kayleen Bougoure is vocal in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

IN THE heart of conservative Maryborough hangs a sign declaring Black Lives Matter.

Kayleen Bougoure hung it from her veranda after the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minnesota last month after a police officer knelt on his neck for a prolonged period of time.

She is now getting a large, weather proof sign constructed that she says will hang out the front of her home until meaningful action is finally taken.

She is proud Australia has thrown its support behind the movement, especially considering the shameful history of Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Ms Bougoure hopes Maryborough will arrange a peaceful protest in the future to show its support for the movement.

"A lot of people want change to happen," she said.

Ms Bougoure urged other white people to show their support for the cause and unite with people of colour.