Vulnerable Person's Unit takes a stand against DV

Wide Bay District Vulnerable Persons Unit display at Bunnings in Hervey Bay - Ernie Kidd places his message on the tree with (L) Snr Cnst Tina Simpson, Act Sgt Marshal Hoggard and Snr Sgt Tanya Walters.

Wide Bay District Vulnerable Persons Unit display at Bunnings in Hervey Bay - Ernie Kidd places his message on the tree with (L) Snr Cnst Tina Simpson, Act Sgt Marshal Hoggard and Snr Sgt Tanya Walters. Alistair Brightman

THE Wide Bay Burnett's new domestic violence taskforce has hit the ground running with a series of community awareness sessions across the Fraser Coast.

Members of the Wide Bay Burnett District Vulnerable Persons Unit held one of their first information sessions at Bunnings Warehouse yesterday to educate residents how to reduce domestic and family violence in the community.

Officers from the Maryborough Patrol Group provided support materials and encouraged people to contribute to one of their displays to show support for action against domestic violence.

Launched in March, the VPU consists of police and domestic and family violence support groups and provides support to people affected by domestic violence and mental health issues from Bundaberg to Gympie.

The initiative will be trialled until the end of June.

Wide Bay Burnett VPU co-ordinator Senior Sergeant Tanya Walters said the group was enjoying good reception on the ground.

"Part of our portfolio is addressing mental health in our community, thats progressing where we're talking and sharing information with our relevant stakeholders,” Sr Sgt Walters said.