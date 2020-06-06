Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious. kaspiic
Crime

Indigenous prisoner dies after he collapses

6th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at a prison in Western Australia.

The Acacia Prison inmate was found on Friday but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at hospital, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday.

Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious, but they are investigating and there will be an inquest given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

Acacia Prison is privately-run by Serco Australia

Originally published as WA Aboriginal prisoner dead after collapse

deaths in custody prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHEERS: Time to break the pub drought, Fraser Coast

        premium_icon CHEERS: Time to break the pub drought, Fraser Coast

        News Fraser Coast pubs open after coronavirus shutdown

        $25k building boost a ‘huge injection’ for Coast economy

        premium_icon $25k building boost a ‘huge injection’ for Coast economy

        News ‘I think it can do nothing but good for the area’

        ‘It’s as good as anything I saw on Blue Planet’

        premium_icon ‘It’s as good as anything I saw on Blue Planet’

        News New documentary series will showcase Fraser Island in all her glory.