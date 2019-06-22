Menu
FUN IN THE SUN: Blake, 6, and Billy, 4, Strang from Urangan enjoy the warm winter weather with a run along Scarness beach to end the school week.
WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

Jodie Callcott
22nd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
FRASER Coasters shivered through the coldest morning in six years on Thursday.

The temperature reached 18.2C but we woke up to a chilly 4.7C.

And despite the constant drizzle that hung around for most of the day, the Fraser Coast has had lower than average rainfall.

The average rainfall for June is 78.5mm and we've had less than 40mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said the lower temperatures were driven by a cool air mass affecting most of the state.

But don't pull out the winter warmers just yet.

Ms Gardner said we can expect mostly sunny days until an upper system brings an increased chance of rain from Sunday.

She said the rain would bring warmer minimum temperatures, which are expected to hang around for the next week.

Today is also the shortest day of the year with the sun setting at 5.07pm.

The winter solstice is at 1.54am.

In terms of daylight hours, today has three hours, 12 minutes less than on the December solstice.

