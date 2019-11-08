WAG’s unusual home life with husband

Sharing your life story can be a daunting experience, but for Sophie Cachia, opening up about her unusual relationship with her husband and dating life has been a "relief".

In a rare personal interview earlier this week the businesswoman addressed speculation around her sexuality and her relationship with husband Jaryd - who she still considers her "soulmate" despite separating from him earlier this year.

While she and Jaryd are no longer in a romantic relationship, Sophie, 29, who rose to fame as The Young Mummy on Instagram, told podcast Shameless they still lived together despite openly dating other people.

"We're both very happily single and sharing our stories over cups of tea and bickies at the end of the night," she said.

The couple had dated since they were teenagers, with Sophie giving birth to their first child Bobby in 2013 at age 23.

Jaryd, a former AFL player, married Sophie in 2016, welcoming daughter Florence a year later.

Sophie also told hosts Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald she was in a "self-discovery period" and refused to put a label on herself, regardless of speculation from her Instagram followers.

"Am I sitting here a lesbian? No. Am I sitting here saying, 'I'm not a lesbian?' No," Sophie said.

Despite dating other people, Sophie said she and Jaryd had no plans to divorce, and she still envisaged herself growing old with him.

"To realise that you're falling out of love with the person you want to love so bad is really, really hard. We wouldn't wish this on anyone," she told Shameless.

Sophie with her husband, former AFL and Norwood player Jaryd Cachia. Picture: Supplied

"I wouldn't wish to look each other in the eye and say, 'I think the time is up'. (Especially) to someone who I still now picture myself with at 85 years old, sitting on our front porch in our country home that we've talked about."

Speaking to news.com.au on Friday, PayK ambassador Sophie said it had been a relief to share her story "in my own words".

"I've been asked many times to talk about my life, and so many parts of it I keep private and I still have … people might have thought I've gone into detail, I really haven't. I've given enough without giving too much," she said.

"And that's something I'll maintain. I won't be speaking about my private life moving forward. I wanted an opportunity for people to hear things in my own words."

Sophie said it had been a relief to share her story.

Sophie has been frequently targeted by cruel commenters in the past and earlier this year had to report a close friend to police after discovering the person had been secretly trolling her.

However, the response to the revelations about her personal life had been warm and "beautiful".

"Personally, on my page I have not received one negative comment, and that's comments in direct message (on Instagram). I have not received one negative (thing)," she said.

"And it's probably the first thing in my life where I haven't even had one person speak negatively.

"It's been really beautiful, and it's been quite a relief as well because you're quite vulnerable when you put yourself out there and you talk about yourself like that. So it was nice to get such a positive response, supportive response."

As the busy end-of-year silly season gears up, Sophie has partnered with free money collection app PayK, which she says has been a godsend in organising any pesky group payments for dinners out with friends.

"For someone who is busy like me and always on the go, it was a no-brainer," she said.

Jaryd and Sophie have two children together — Florence and Bobby.