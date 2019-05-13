Menu
MILESTONE: The Waves coach Klint Wagstaff runs out onto the ground for his 400th senior appearance on Saturday afternoon against Bay Power. Brian Cassidy
Wagstaff celebrates but Waves miss out

Shane Jones
13th May 2019 6:03 PM
AUSSIE RULES: Not even a loss could deter The Waves' Klint Wagstaff from celebrating a special moment in his career.

Wagstaff played his 400th senior game overall in his career for The Waves on Saturday at Frank Coulthard Oval.

But The Waves still remain winless in AFL Wide Bay seniors, losing to Bay Power by 33 points.

Bay Power won the contest in the third quarter, showing why it's called the premiership quarter, by kicking seven goals to one.

The Waves matched the Power for the rest of the contest but were left to rue their third-term play.

"They kicked up a gear during that term,” Wagstaff said.

"We weren't good enough to match them.”

Wagstaff was pleased with the rest of the game, despite the result keeping them at the bottom of the ladder.

"We set ourselves a target of starting well and we did that,” he said.

"The boys played their hearts out for three-and-a-half quarters so I'm proud of that.”

Wagstaff, in his milestone match, was given a guard of honour before the contest and was presented with a photo board and a tribute video following the match.

"It was great to run out with blokes that are really special to me,” Wagstaff said.

"It was a really nice day out for myself.”

The side play the Hervey Bay Bombers next week at Norm McLean Oval.

It will be the second time this season the club has played consecutive matches.

"Football is a creature of habit, you train twice a week and run out on Saturday,” Wagstaff said.

"It will be nice to get some consistency and matches in a row.”

The Bombers defeated Brothers Bulldogs in the other match by 44 points.

The Bulldogs have the bye this week.

