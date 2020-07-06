‘Wait and see’: Sold out triathlon event’s future undecided

IT IS a case of wait and see if the Hervey Bay 100 will be possible this year despite the event selling out in one day.

Hervey Bay Triathalon vice president Jeffery Morris said the club was waiting to see what happened around event restrictions in coming months before deciding to cancel the popular event.

“We are fortunate that there are a few multi sport events in September so we can see what they look like and decide if our event is possible,” he said.

“The Noosa Tri will have 6000 to 8000 people there so we will know what the new world will look like.

“This way we can make a well informed decision.”

The event, scheduled for November 14 and 15, will be the 10th year of the triathlon, should it go ahead.

Last year, 1000 athletes competed in the Hervey Bay 100.

Racers have been guaranteed their race fees and accommodation costs will refunded if the event is cancelled before November 1.

“Accommodation costs more than the race so it was important for us to get the hotels on board to offer full refunds to competitors if we need to cancel the event,” he said.