Waiting for final stages for Hervey Bay netball

GETTING READY: Hervey Bay Netball Association is preparing for the day when it can progress to the next stage of players’ participation. Picture: Cody Fox

NETBALL: Hervey Bay Netball is making preparations to resume play as soon as the coronavirus health restrictions are lifted.

Association president Shaun Fenech said they were currently at Stage A of National Principles for the Resumption of Sport and Recreation Activities set by the National Cabinet last Friday.

"There are several plans we have been working on for when we can progress to Stage B," Fenech said.

Stage B will allow small groups (maximum 10 persons including athletes and staff) to train together.

There will be non-contact skills and aerobic work only, and no full contact/defending drills and no socialising or group meals.

Stage C will not occur before at least four weeks after Stage B.

Players are urged to consider maintaining some small group separation at training and limit unnecessary social gatherings.

Netball Queensland had a board meeting on Tuesday and return to train and play featured predominantly.

A Netball Queensland spokesman said it was encouraged by signs of the curve flattening in recent weeks, as well as by the release of the National Principles for the resumption of Sport and Recreational Activities.

"In conjunction with these principles though, Netball Queensland is continuing to work closely with the State Government, as it will be they who have the final authority to provide the green light to return to the courts," the spokesman said.

"It remains our absolute intention to have netball in Queensland back up and running as soon as it is safe to do so, and our primary focus is working with the State Government toward this goal and has been the case throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Our members will be the first to know of any new information when it becomes available."

Fenech said that when players do go back there will be strict health and hygiene guidelines to follow.