‘Wake up to yourself!’ Driver can’t believe his eyes

DRIVING behind two unrestrained dogs on the back of a ute tray without sides, a Yeppoon driver couldn't believe his eyes as he watched the dogs hold on around corners and bends.

He followed the white ute as it drove from Yeppoon, down Emu Park Rd and Matthew Flinders Dr to Wreck Point about 11am last Monday morning.

"I was going to try and catch him to give him a spray," the man said.

"I would've said 'mate wake up to yourself you've got two dogs that look like they haven't been fed for a month and they're unrestrained - have you got any brains at all?'."

The act wasn't just dangerous, it's illegal with police confirming those caught driving without their dogs restrained could cop a fine of $266.

The spokesman said like any load in a vehicle, animals must be secured.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty was disappointed to hear of the driverless actions.

"A dog needs to be restrained if it is travelling in the back of a ute and whatever is holding them needs not to be long enough to keep them on the ute," Mr Beatty said.

"We've seen in the past dogs can be tied on and the ute goes around the corner and they fall off the side of the ute."

He said driving with the dogs unsecured was dangerous for everyone.

"It's disappointing especially with all the warnings that go out. It's very frustrating that people continually get into the same situation."

Dog owners should also be mindful of the heat when transporting animals, according to Michael Beatty.

"We are starting to get hotter and you just can't have them on the bare tray of the ute," he said.

"If it's 30 degrees outside there has to be some covering on the tray, not just the bare metal."