Female hands lacing running shoes. Closeup
News

Walk for recovery at Bill Fraser Park

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th Feb 2020 1:10 PM
THE esplanade in Torquay will receive a pounding tomorrow evening when about 100 people put their best foot forward in support of Bayside Transformations.

The drug and alcohol support organisation is hosting a 5km Steps for Recovery Walk at Bill Fraser Park.

Bayside Transformation’s Lisa Love said the walk is geared towards supporting people caught up in addiction, as well as their loved ones.

Ms Love said the event would also give people escaping the clutches of addiction the motivation to continue with their journey.

“We want to give people hope and inspiration,” she said.

“Drugs and alcohol don’t discriminate and addiction is not something that only affects certain people. Anyone can be exposed,” she said.

Tomorrow’s festivities will also include a jumping castle and a sausage sizzle. Drinks will also be available.

Community groups and organisations established to assist those struggling with addiction will be there to share their details and how they can help.

All money raised will go to the ongoing funding of Bayside Transformations.

“It is so much more than a fundraiser, though. It is about creating community awareness,” Ms Love said.

Registration starts at 5.30pm, with the walk getting under way at 6.45pm.

Participants will walk 2.5km along the esplanade before walking 2.5km back along the beach.

“A candlelight heart will be created at the finish to honour those who are making strides towards recovery. It will also serve as a way to honour those who have lost their battle with drugs and alcohol,” Ms Love said.

Entry costs $15 or $25 with a T-shirt.

Children under the age of 17 can walk for free.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

