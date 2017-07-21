22°
News

Walk on the wild side: echidna rescues spike for wildlife service

Blake Antrobus
| 21st Jul 2017 11:20 AM
EMBARGOED UNTIL SEPT 8 Natalie Richardson from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast releases rehabilitated koala, Tornado, in Tinana last year.
EMBARGOED UNTIL SEPT 8 Natalie Richardson from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast releases rehabilitated koala, Tornado, in Tinana last year. Margot Darlow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NATALIE Richardson knows in the wildlife industry, there's no rest for the weary.

This past week, the founder of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast has received calls every single day about an injured animals on the Fraser Coast, some of them coming in the wee hours of the morning.

Ms Richardson said there had recently been a spike in echidna rescues this past week.

"It's a seasonal move, so people are more likely to see them on the move across roads and major thoroughfares,” Ms Richardson said.

But she doesn't let the gruelling hours or heartbreak of putting down tiny possums deter her from her career.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Services like this are essential for the care of animals in the region,” Ms Richardson said.

"It's great to get that feeling of satisfaction, knowing I'm helping the region's most vulnerable creatures.

"They all matter, and every one that dies is another generation that's lost, so it's hugely important.”

Aside from caring for sick and injured animals, the rescue service relies on the public to assist help transport animals to wildlife hospitals.

Calls to help transport possums, kangaroo joeys, echidnas and even turtles across the Fraser Coast routinely emerge from their Facebook page.

Just over the last week, there have been about a dozen requests to transport animals across the region.

Ms Richardson said it was a case of publishing the notification and waiting for a response.

"Anyone can see the post and volunteer to take the animal where it needs to go,” she said. "But we do have some requirements for travel; like smoke-free cars, no loud noise from the radio and making sure the vehicle is roadworthy.”

The calls for help come from far and wide across the region, with some from down south even offering a helping hand.

Ms Richardson said a woman from the Sunshine Coast generously volunteered to drive up and back to transport a koala mauled by a dog last weekend.

The job is one Ms Richardson takes a lot of pride in, but she cautioned young people of volunteering for the "fun and roses” side of wildlife rescue.

"A lot of it is actually euthanasia, unfortunately there's not a magic wand for everything,” she said.

"This is a 24/7, 365 days a year service - it's rewarding, but it's not all about looking after small and cuddly animals.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwildlife fraser coast wildlife rescue

SPORT PRECINCT: Early site works gather momentum

SPORT PRECINCT: Early site works gather momentum

EARLY works have started on the site of the controversial Sports Precinct almost seven months after the project was approved by the council.

Winter species should follow cold weather into the bay

Kyle Leaver with a spanish mackerel caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

Hopefully the winds will drop the water temps.

'I urge consumers to stop using these products immediately'

NSW has joined Western Australia in banning portable ethanol burners after a 28-year-old Perth woman was badly burned by a faulty burner. Picture: Consumer Protection WA

EMMA Francis knows her life will never go back to the way it was

Have a mortgage? This warning from the PM is for you

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference at the Australian High Commission in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is in The United Kingdom for a three-day official. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

He reminded home owners that prices don't always go up...

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

SAM Newman stunned viewers and left his fellow Footy Show panellists baffled during a bizarre appearance on the long-running show on Thursday night.

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $323,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale