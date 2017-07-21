Walk on the wild side: echidna rescues spike for wildlife service

EMBARGOED UNTIL SEPT 8 Natalie Richardson from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast releases rehabilitated koala, Tornado, in Tinana last year.

NATALIE Richardson knows in the wildlife industry, there's no rest for the weary.

This past week, the founder of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast has received calls every single day about an injured animals on the Fraser Coast, some of them coming in the wee hours of the morning.

Ms Richardson said there had recently been a spike in echidna rescues this past week.

"It's a seasonal move, so people are more likely to see them on the move across roads and major thoroughfares,” Ms Richardson said.

But she doesn't let the gruelling hours or heartbreak of putting down tiny possums deter her from her career.

"Services like this are essential for the care of animals in the region,” Ms Richardson said.

"It's great to get that feeling of satisfaction, knowing I'm helping the region's most vulnerable creatures.

"They all matter, and every one that dies is another generation that's lost, so it's hugely important.”

Aside from caring for sick and injured animals, the rescue service relies on the public to assist help transport animals to wildlife hospitals.

Calls to help transport possums, kangaroo joeys, echidnas and even turtles across the Fraser Coast routinely emerge from their Facebook page.

Just over the last week, there have been about a dozen requests to transport animals across the region.

Ms Richardson said it was a case of publishing the notification and waiting for a response.

"Anyone can see the post and volunteer to take the animal where it needs to go,” she said. "But we do have some requirements for travel; like smoke-free cars, no loud noise from the radio and making sure the vehicle is roadworthy.”

The calls for help come from far and wide across the region, with some from down south even offering a helping hand.

Ms Richardson said a woman from the Sunshine Coast generously volunteered to drive up and back to transport a koala mauled by a dog last weekend.

The job is one Ms Richardson takes a lot of pride in, but she cautioned young people of volunteering for the "fun and roses” side of wildlife rescue.

"A lot of it is actually euthanasia, unfortunately there's not a magic wand for everything,” she said.

"This is a 24/7, 365 days a year service - it's rewarding, but it's not all about looking after small and cuddly animals.”