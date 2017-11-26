Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Walk through Esplanade to remember Cooper

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Cooper's parents Michael and Amanda Christensen.
Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Cooper's parents Michael and Amanda Christensen. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

COOPER Christensen would have been celebrating his ninth birthday this week had his life not been cut tragically short by brain cancer.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Cooper's parents Michael and Amanda Christensen.
Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Cooper's parents Michael and Amanda Christensen. Annie Perets

The brave boy, who is remembered as a superhero by those who knew him, lost his fight in 2015.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Julie Pengelly, Tanya and Tyson Aherne, Karen and Tayla Smith, and Graeme Britten.
Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Julie Pengelly, Tanya and Tyson Aherne, Karen and Tayla Smith, and Graeme Britten. Annie Perets

For the second year in a row, his parents Michael Amanda Christensen organised a community walk in their son's honour.

Cooper Christensen.
Cooper Christensen. Contributed

In a bittersweet speech at the event on Saturday, Mrs Christensen - who is now pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse to help other sick kids - spoke of how proud Cooper would have been of everyone's efforts.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Bar Fly Club members Linda Rangeley and Ken Stanton.
Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Bar Fly Club members Linda Rangeley and Ken Stanton. Annie Perets

Buy Now

More than 100 people turned up to the Walk4BrainCancer fundraiser, titled Cooper's Walk. Gathering near the Hervey Bay shorefront, they sung Happy Birthday for Cooper before releasing balloons into the sky.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Noah Byrne, Tyger Pavey and Jasper Byrne.
Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Noah Byrne, Tyger Pavey and Jasper Byrne. Annie Perets

The balloons had messages to Cooper as well as other loved ones lost to brain cancer.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Brylee Clarke-Davis and Tammy Scotney.
Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Brylee Clarke-Davis and Tammy Scotney. Annie Perets

Among the attendees was Koby Herrmann, 9, who was Cooper's friend when the pair went to school together.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Cooper's former classmate and good friend Koby Herrmann prepares a balloon with a message of well wishes.
Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Cooper's former classmate and good friend Koby Herrmann prepares a balloon with a message of well wishes. Annie Perets

Topics:  fccommunity fchealth fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
OPINION: Scammers are terrible human beings

OPINION: Scammers are terrible human beings

A woman recently tried to scam me, but I was having none of it.

Re-elected M'boro MP ready to carry out election commitments

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders

Bruce Saunders said he was thrilled to be re-elected.

QLD ELECTION: Palaszczuk confident of majority win

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with supporters at a barbecue at Rocks Riverside Park, Seventeen Mile Rocks, the day after the 2017 Queensland election. Brisbane, Sunday, November 26, 2017.

LIVE BLOG: Antony Green has called the Queensland election for Labor

Huxham sees wins in third election loss

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham and Senator Pauline Hanson in Hervey Bay.

One Nation candidate confident about political future.

Local Partners