Walk through Esplanade to remember Cooper

COOPER Christensen would have been celebrating his ninth birthday this week had his life not been cut tragically short by brain cancer.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Cooper's parents Michael and Amanda Christensen. Annie Perets

The brave boy, who is remembered as a superhero by those who knew him, lost his fight in 2015.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Julie Pengelly, Tanya and Tyson Aherne, Karen and Tayla Smith, and Graeme Britten. Annie Perets

For the second year in a row, his parents Michael Amanda Christensen organised a community walk in their son's honour.

Cooper Christensen. Contributed

In a bittersweet speech at the event on Saturday, Mrs Christensen - who is now pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse to help other sick kids - spoke of how proud Cooper would have been of everyone's efforts.

More than 100 people turned up to the Walk4BrainCancer fundraiser, titled Cooper's Walk. Gathering near the Hervey Bay shorefront, they sung Happy Birthday for Cooper before releasing balloons into the sky.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Noah Byrne, Tyger Pavey and Jasper Byrne. Annie Perets

The balloons had messages to Cooper as well as other loved ones lost to brain cancer.

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Brylee Clarke-Davis and Tammy Scotney. Annie Perets

Among the attendees was Koby Herrmann, 9, who was Cooper's friend when the pair went to school together.