THE annual Out of the Shadows event for World Suicide Prevention Day will be held on September 10.

The event will start at Hervey Bay's Apex Park on the Esplanade and will end at Scarness Pier.

The event will start at 5.15am, with the walk starting from 5.45am.

There will be free sausage sandwiches and coffee for those attending.

* Do you need help? Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 224 636.