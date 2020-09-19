Walking, cycling through Granville made safer

WALKING and cycling through Granville is about to get a lot safer.

The northern side of Cambridge Street is getting a facelift, with 1.3 metre wide concrete footpath to make it safer and smoother for pedestrians and cyclists.

Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson said work started this week on a new footpath that would connect to the existing pathway in the vicinity of the Granville State School to Odessa Street.

"The new footpath will be fantastic for pedestrians and cyclists in the area, particularly for families who have children going to school," Cr Sanderson said.

"Upgrading this pathway will revitalise the region's cycle networks and benefit the many students who walk or cycle along it to school.

"The project scope includes the construction of the concrete footpath, a new property driveway to Granville State School, the removal of a fence pole, a new raised pedestrian refuge island in Dau Drive with painted chevrons, a new barrier kerb for road widening, top-dressing and turfing.

"Projects like this demonstrate council's commitment to ensuring we have safe, healthy and active communities throughout the Fraser Coast."

A traffic management plan will be in place during the construction period with the full project expected to be completed by October, weather permitting.

This $85,000 project was identified for completion as part of the council's Walk and Cycle Strategy and is partly funded through the State Government's Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.