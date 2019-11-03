Menu
Walk4BrainCancer Cooper’s Walk with Michael Christensen leading the pack.
News

FOR COOPER: Walkers remember brave young cancer victim

Angela Kelly
3rd Nov 2019 7:00 PM
MORE than 100 walkers stepped out on the Esplanade on Saturday for the annual Walk4BrainCancer Cooper's Walk.

Six-year-old Cooper Christensen passed away from a rare brain tumour in 2015. The 3km is not only in memory of the brave little boy, but for loved ones and friends who have lost their battle, and for those who continue to fight against brain cancer.

Amanda Christensen said about 100 walkers turned up at Bill Fraser Park to support the fundraiser.

She said, "the day went very well and about $8000 was raised".

All money from registrations, donations, merchandise went to raising vital funds for research, advocacy and awareness needed for this deadly cancer.

