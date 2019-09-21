Wallabies look to kick off Cup campaign in style

Samu Kerevi is feeling a little nervous ahead of the Wallabies' World Cup opener.

WALLABIES game-breaker Samu Kerevi says his biggest personal challenge could come before kick-off if he tries to suppress his emotions on Rugby World Cup debut.

Kerevi will face his native Fiji for the first time at the Sapporo Dome on Saturday and has said that staring down the opposition's Cibi war dance will be a stirring personal moment.

The Wallabies will want him to refocus quickly on their opening pool match, with the 25-year-old arguably the best player in Australia this year and the man most likely to create havoc for the Fijian defence.

Kerevi said he would have no point to prove against his countrymen and suspected Fijian-born Wallabies teammates Marika Koroibete and Isi Naisarani felt the same.

Instead the match served to highlight where their life and allegiances now lie.

"It's not about trying to get one up on anyone," he said.

"It's about trying to put our best foot forward for our team, for our nation and especially for us, the Fijian Australians.

"It will be a roller-coaster of emotions before the game, but once the kick-off starts it's all about our rugby."

Kerevi, who hails from the small village of Viseisei, insists his family will be supporting the Wallabies.

They have a "whole day program" prepared ahead of kick-off, featuring breakfast followed by a barbecue.

"I know everyone in Fiji has been excited, everyone has been talking about it back home," he said.