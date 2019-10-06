Wallabies streaker’s cultural taboo

The crowd does not look at all impressed.

The crowd does not look at all impressed.

Kurtley Beale has been left stunned after a fan's unorthodox attempt to high-five the Wallabies fullback during the 45-10 win over Uruguay.

Despite some criticism of the side's performance, the Wallabies had no problems in attack, running in seven tries.

But after Australia held them out for some time late in the game on their own line, Uruguay finally scored to claim their first ever try against Australia.

In a surprising attack, Australia made 131 tackles to 123 with Uruguay missing 41-16.

Beale though wanted nothing to do with a Wallabies fan who brought new meaning to the word tackle as he tried to get close to the Wallabies star.

The young spectator was nude except for a green and gold Wallabies jacket and his shoes as he chased the Wallabies fullback looking for some skin.

It was unclear during the game if the spectator had been evicted from the stadium, but reports emerged following the game on Saturday night that the streaker had been taken into police custody.

A Rugby World Cup spokesman told Fairfax Media the spectator could be banned for the rest of the tournament and could face police charges.

A Rugby World Cup spokesman told Fairfax Media the spectator could be banned for the rest of the tournament and could face police charges.

Beale wanted nothing to do with spectator when he ran onto the field and engaged the Waratahs star, who was spotted backing away with a look of horror on his face.

Beale took to social media on Saturday night, suggesting the streaker hadn't done himself any favours.

Beale also addressed the situation in his post-match media interviews, saying he was "spooked" by the streaker.

Beale also addressed the situation in his post-match media interviews, saying he was "spooked" by the streaker.

"He caught me by surprise," Beale said. "I heard the crowd cheering and I thought, 'what is going on? Are they cheering because of the ruck? The ball is just in the ruck.'

"Then all of a sudden I felt something come over my left shoulder and he came up and he spooked me. I don't think he got caught, he went back into the stands and enjoyed the rest of the game."

World Rugby head of communications Dominic Rumbles told Stuff.co.nz that the streaker could face criminal charges.

"The ticketing terms are very clear," he said. "Any person who tries to access the field of play without authorisation will have their tickets revoked and could face further police action."

The streaker had a large tattoo on his leg, which is a cultural taboo in Japan.

WARNING: EXPLICIT IMAGES

High five denied.

Tattoos have a complicated history in Japan with two types of tattoos, Japanese-style Wabori, and Western-style Youbori.

In Japanese history, tattoos were used to signify an inmate to distinguish them from ordinary people or by prostitutes, as well as by Japanese gang members with the Yakuza generally having a tattoo covering their body.

Stripping down is also a bit of a no-no in Japan with nudity typically associated with the lower class of society.

Kurtley Beale was not in a high-fiving mood.

Personally, we would have liked to see an Andrew Symonds style shoulder charge from Beale but you can't blame the guy for wanting no part of it.

Streaking has had a bit of a resurgence in the past year with some high profile disruptions to major matches.

There was the Champions League final where a female streaker earned a reported $6.9 million of advertising for her boyfriend's website.

There was a cricket World Cup streaker who beat several tackles before his nude adventure ended.

Even closer to home, there were several incidents at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium as fans christened the ground.

