Wallace proves he is Joshua's top dog

LITTLE HELP: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers Len Gleeson, Allen Birch, Chris Morey and Jason McCloskey give the thumbs up to Wallace the labrador for passing the siren noise test with flying colours. Owners Joshua Podd, 15, and his dad Steven were thrilled with his steadfast performance.

A CAR park at the All Abilities playground in Pialba became a canine classroom last week as a fire engine circled Wallace the companion and assistance dog with horns and sirens blaring.

And the 15-month-old chocolate labrador didn't put one paw out of place.

Wallace became a member of Hervey Bay's Podd family 15 months ago and has been in training ever since to become best friend, companion and anchor for 15-year-old Joshua who is living with autism.

Joshua's father Steven said his son is prone to "meltdowns" if he becomes too stressed or over-tired.

That's when Wallace steps in to keep his son calm.

Wallace takes a break after his round of noise training.

"Basically, when Joshua is having a meltdown, Wallace will lay on him or put his head on him, and when Josh pats Wallace, it helps him relax," Mr Podd said.

"He (Wallace) needs that experience. If we are walking along and the fire brigade goes flying past to a job... if he doesn't know about the sound and desensitises he can just take off with Joshua.

"It's a really important thing that the Fire Brigade did today.

"It was staggering. Wallace was a really good boy."

The next step in training is to organise a similar exercise with the police, ambulance and trip on board a plane, which will hopefully be enough experience for Wallace to pass his Australian Companion and Assistance Dogs Public Access Test.

"In about three months Wallace will do his public access test to allow him to go to all public areas, like on a plane, bus, or to the shopping centres," he said.

"This will give Joshua his independence and he will feel comfortable going out in public.

"He will then be going into the Hervey Bay Special School classroom with Joshua every Monday."

The Podd family has been meeting with the ACAD every Saturday for the last 15 months for training, with some sessions being based on the Sunshine Coast and some in Hervey Bay.

To find out more or to donate funds to assist with Wallace's training, visit the Assistance Dog Training for Wallace GoFundMe page or the Training Wallace Facebook page.