Wallaroos celebrating 75 years of Maryborough Hockey

HOCKEY: Wallaroos Hockey Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend.

The club was founded in February 1945.

A meeting of men and women was held on the Town Hall Green Lennox Street where men's and women's team were formed.

Many of the women were associated with players and supporters of the Wallaroo Football Club and they agreed to keep the name, calling themselves the Wallaroos Hockey Club.

In 2019 the club is fielding teams from under-six boys and girls teams up to senior and masters teams.

An anniversary dinner will be held tonight at the Brolga Theatre to commemorate the occasion.

Festivities will continue tomorrow morning, with memorabilia on show at the clubhouse at 158 Woodstock St Maryborough.

The invitation is open for anyone to come and share the memories of the club.

For a wrap-up and photos of the evening don't forget to pick up a copy of Monday's Fraser Coast Chronicle.