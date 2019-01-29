Wallaroos coach returns for new hockey season

RETURN TO FORM: Wallaroos coach and ex-player Damon Shepherd will return for another year of coaching the Division 1 women's side for the next season.

HOCKEY: DAMON Sheppard has big plans for the Wallaroos.

After coaching the Division 1 Women's Maryborough team to victory over Granville at last year's grand final, he said he would be taking the reins as coach again for the upcoming season.

Last year, both the men and women's teams won the Division 1 double against Granville, leaving the Wallaroos as champions for the 2018 season.

And Sheppard wants to see this continue.

"We'll be continuing with the things we've been working on like pressing with defence and finding new combinations with attack,” Sheppard said.

"We need to find a couple of new younger players ahead of the season, to make up for the leavers.”

Maintaining a connection between the senior and junior levels of hockey is also a priority for Sheppard, who said he planned to continue the "good natural flow” for younger players.

"Hockey, and sport in general, have been struggling because there's not as many players compared to what it was,” he said.

"But this season looks to be very competitive... there's a bright future ahead.”