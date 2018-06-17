Wallaroos cruise to win against the Magpies

TRY TIME: Wallaroos five-eighth Luke Beatty scores a try during the Bundaberg Rugby League game against Easts Magpies and (below) Easts' Danny Moran is stopped short of the try line.

TRY TIME: Wallaroos five-eighth Luke Beatty scores a try during the Bundaberg Rugby League game against Easts Magpies and (below) Easts' Danny Moran is stopped short of the try line. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: Wallaroos have maintained pressure on Bundaberg Rugby League leaders Waves Tigers after a 14-win against Easts Magpies.

The Maryborough club scored six tries to three in the Stafford Park clash, veteran centre Shaun Collins bagging two of those, but it was the way halfback Luke Waters controlled the flow of the game that excited Wallaroos coach Peter Waters.

"They targeted Shaun so that took the pressure off the other players,” Waters said.

"Luke controlled the pace of the game brilliantly, and the best forward, I thought, was Jesse Robertson.

"He just kept rolling forward and had a few good offloads.”

Waters was also pleased with his side's defence, which not only repelled several Magpie raids, but turned them into attacking opportunities.

"I thought we were really good,” Waters said.

"It was a very slow game, there weren't any penalties for the speed of ruck which suited the big fellas, but the way we managed the game was really good.

"There was no quick play the ball, we had to start each set with one man out.

"We defended really well.”

Wallaroos will face fourth-placed Wests Panthers at Maryborough's Eskdale Park on Saturday, a tough fixture made more challenging given the Bundaberg club's strong form in recent weeks.