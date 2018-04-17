Wallaroos fend off longtime rivals to claim win

THREE tries from Shaun Collins were the difference between victory and defeat for the Maryborough Wallaroos in the Bundaberg Rugby League competition on the weekend.



The Wallaroos fended off their long-time rivals Maryborough Brothers to claim victory, with the score finishing 30-16.



The talented centre opened the scoring for Wallaroos, but Maryborough Brothers hit back soon after with a converted try to Nic Golusin taking Brothers to the lead.



But tries to Wallaroos halfback Luke Waters and the second of the day for Collins saw Wallaroos take a comfortable 16-6 lead into the half-time break.



Brothers opened scoring in the second half to get back within range.



With the score at 16-10, Brothers looked to be clawing their way back into the match.



But three quick tries from Wallaroos put the game out of reach, including Collins securing his hat trick with his third try of the game.



Brothers hit back with a late try to take the final score to 30-16.



Meanwhile while Wallaroos remain unbeaten so far after three rounds, the Hervey Bay Seagulls have yet to win a match.



The team took on the Isis Devils at Stafford Park on the weekend and at one stage led the Childers' side 10-4.



But Isis hit back with seven unanswered tries to take the score to 10-36 with just 14 minutes remaining in the match.



The Seagulls got a consolation try in the final minutes to take the score to 16-36.



On Saturday Maryborough Brothers will take on East Magpies at Childers Showgrounds from 4.45pm, with the Hervey Bay Seagulls to do battle with Bundaberg Brothers at Salter Oval at the same time.



The Wallaroos will also compete at Salter Oval on Saturday, taking on West Panthers from 6.30pm.



The Wallaroos are currently second on the BRL ladder, with Waves Tigers also undefeated.



The Isis Devils are third.

