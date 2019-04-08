Wallaroos firming as favourites for BRL premiership

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maryborough's Wallaroos are on top of the BRL table after beating premier's Across the Waves in Bundaberg on Saturday.

In a tight match Wallaroos were victorious 36-30.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters was happy with effort shown by his team.

"We hung in there for the 80 minutes which is pleasing to see so early in the season,”Waters said.

Waters will be working on the mental side of the game with his team this week.

"Same as last year, we would score a try and then drop the ball the next set, letting the opposition back in,” he said.

When quizzed about becoming favourites after beating the premiers and the pre-season favourite Eastern Suburbs team, Waters was quick to dampen the talk down.

"It is only the first two games, we will think about that tag maybe after a full two rounds,” Waters said.

In the other BRL matches held on Saturday, the Eastern Suburbs Magpies proved too strong for Hervey Bay running out winners 40 - 22.

For Seagulls captain Steve Dwyer the result gave the club a strong indication of where they have to improve.

"We have come a long way from last year but we still need to improve on our starts,” Dwyer said.

"We have a young team with great attitudes, we just have to gel as a team,” he said.

Seagulls coach Fai Sami was disappointed with the effort.

"We made too many errors and gave away too many penalties,” Sami said.

The Hervey Bay team had their chances shortly after half-time when they pressured Easts in to three errors within their own 20 metres.

"We could have had them there but we just kept making errors,” Sami said.

"We will have to turn it around next week against Wallaroos or it could be a cricket score,” Sami said.

Maryborough Brothers remain at the base of the BRL ladder losing 32-0 to Wests.

Brothers tried hard but were unable to match it with the Panthers.

In the only women's match played in Bundaberg on Saturday, the Hervey Bay Seagulls were victorious over Valley Roosters 30-6.

It has been an unsettling few weeks for the Hervey Bay side while waiting for their new coach to be appointed.

They put the distraction aside and played solid football against the Central Queensland team.