Wallaroos last home stand for 2019 BRL season

Hervey Bay Seagulls and the Wests Panthers to battle it out for fifth spot. Matthew McInerney

RUGBY LEAGUE:

This afternoon, Wallaroos will host Bundaberg's Past Brothers at Eskdale Park in their last home game of the season.

In the final round of the BRL A grade competition Wallaroos will be wanting to perform well for their dedicated home fans.

Brothers have secured the minor premiership and will have a week's break after this round to prepare for their run at the BRL premiership.

Wallaroos have also locked in fourth place in the finals and will await the result of the Hervey Bay Seagulls and West Panthers result to see who they play next week in the knock-out semi-final.

For coach Peter Waters it is making sure they get through the match without injury.

Waters will have his team working on a few areas of their game in preparation for next week's semi.

Match kicks off at 3pm.

In the match of interest in the final round the Hervey Bay Seagulls will challenge West Panthers for fifth spot on the ladder and the opportunity to play Wallaroos next week.

Seagulls coach Fai Sami believes his team will give a good account of themselves this afternoon.

"We have trained well and are at full strength.” he said.

"We are ready to knock the Panthers over and move into the finals.”

At the start of the season the Hervey Bay side would have been at long odds to make the finals after finishing with the wooden spoon in 2018.

"We have certainly come a long way,” Sami said.

The match will be played at Bundaberg's Salter Oval with kick-off at 4.20pm.

In the the final match of the round Waves Tigers play the Eastern Suburbs Magpies in a dress rehearsal of next week's team two verse team three final.

Both team will not change their position on the ladder what ever the result of today's match and will play again next week.

Match commences at 6pm.