Wallaroos mark milestone

HOCKEY: It was a double celebration for the Wallaroos Hockey Club as members past and present marked the club's 75th anniversary during the Easter long weekend.

A crowd of 231 guests gathered at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday night to celebrate the historic club.

The night had been 18months in the planning, organised by a committee tasked with making the evening a success.

A 36-page bound program documented the rich history of the Maryborough club.

The program included Queensland and Australian representation and premiership successes.

Former Australian captains and Olympians, John McBryde and Don McWatters, were some of the many past players who attended the celebration.

McBryde made the long trek from Canada to be there.

The highlight for patron and life member, Anne Proctor, was hearing the stories and reminiscing from former players and officials.

"It was a fabulous evening and everyone had an amazing time,” Proctor said.

Official ceremonies of the evening included the naming of two teams of excellence, a male and female team of past players who had represented the club during its 75-year history.

The masters of ceremonies, Greg Guthrie and Andrew Proctor, interviewed John McBryde and Don McWatters and the former legends of the club regaled the assembled guests with stories from their hockey lives.

Former Hockeyroo Nathan Eglington was the guest speaker for the evening and captivated the crowd during the entire 30 minutes of his speech.

"The room was entirely quiet, you could have heard a pin drop when Nathan spoke,” Proctor said.

Service awards were then handed out to Emma Baker, Trudi Pedersen and Cassi Poppi.

Life membership was bestowed on Damon Sheppard, Shane Palmer, Paul Rosolen, Fay Sengstock and Mark Sengstock.

Celebrations continued at the clubhouse the following morning, with an exhibition of club memorabilia on display and further catching up with former teammates.