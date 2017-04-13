Wallaroos to play at stadium before Broncos take the field

ON Friday night the youngsters from Maryborough Wallaroos' under 7s side will get the chance to play on the same turf their heroes compete on at Suncorp Stadium.



It has been the scene of many tightly contested Origin matches and it's the home ground of the mighty Brisbane Broncos.



The Broncos will take on the Good Coast Titans on Friday night and during the little league matches, the Wallaroos will have their time to shine.



Coach Kurt Brischke said the kids were excited about taking part in the games, with their parents and siblings travelling to the game to cheer them on.



"I'm not sure who they'll be playing yet but there will be nine children going down and they'll have one reserve player.



"They play the game and then they get to watch the A grade play, so hopefully they all enjoy themselves and they get to meet a few Broncos players."



Kurt said last year when the kids travelled to Brisbane, they were able to meet two of their heroes.



"Last year they met Corey Parker and Adam Blair.



"They came to the end of the field the kids were at near the end of the game, about 10 minutes prior to the game finishing, so it worked out well for them, they enjoyed it."

