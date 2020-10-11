Menu
2020 GRAND FINAL: Wallaroos player Thomas Colvin passes the ball in front of the Panthers defence line. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Wallaroos v West Panthers: Rugby league grand final action

Stuart Fast
11th Oct 2020 12:30 PM
RUGBY: Tension was in the air at Maryborough’s Eskdale Park as the Maryborough Wallaroos took on West Panthers from Bundaberg in the 2020 Bundaberg Rugby Under 18s rugby league grand final.

The Panthers won the premiership, scoring 22 to 18 over the Wallaroos.

2020 GRAND FINAL: The Panthers and their supporters celebrate after winning the grand final. Photo: Stuart Fast
The Panthers scored the first two tries of the night, but the Wallaroos fought back to score their own points during the first half.

The Bundaberg team led 18 to 12 at half-time and extended their lead during the second half.

Despite valiant efforts from the Wallaroos in raising their score to 18, they could not equal the Panthers’ score of 22 at full time.

For co-captain of the Panthers Joel Baldwin, the match was a hard fought victory.

“I feel like if we completed our field goals it would have been a lot easier,” he said.

He praised the work of team’s fowards during the match and congratulated his teams efforts over the 2020 season.

Despite the loss, Maryborough Wallaroos captain Keian Grogan complimented his team’s grand final performance.

“Obviously we’re a bit down, but overall I was really happy with the boys tonight … we had a good 60 minutes and season,” he said.

Mr Grogan said the season had started slowly for the Maryborough side, but the team came together to reach the grand final.

“It gives us a good platform to start off next year, hopefully kick it of with the same intensity.”

