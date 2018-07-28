Wallaroos would love to host a home semi final

LEAGUE: Wallaroos would love nothing more than to play its Bundaberg Rugby League major semi final in front of its home fans at Eskdale Park.

The Maryborough club claimed the first BRL minor premiership in its storied history after last week's 24-14 win against Waves Tigers. It opened an unassailable five-point lead atop the table with two more games to play.

With the minor premiership secured, the Chronicle called for the BRL to reconsider its post-season structure to allow a flexible venue for the major semi final. Fraser Coast teams have won the past four minor premierships - Hervey Bay won in 2015-17 and Wallaroos this season - but all finals are played at the home of the BRL, Bundaberg's Salter Oval.

In a competition-wide newsletter released yesterday, BRL chairman Mike Ireland dodged the discussion topic and said Wallaroos was "more than satisfied what they get for being minor premiers in 2018”.

"All clubs know when they join the Bundaberg Rugby League, they are playing in the Bundaberg Rugby League,” Mr Ireland.

The BRL is comprised of four teams from Bundaberg, three from the Fraser Coast and the Isis Devils in Childers.

Last week, Wallaroos coach Peter Waters said he would prefer if the minor premiers were awarded the major semi final as a reward for being the best team of the regular season.

Wallaroos president Scott Robertson praised Ireland's leadership, but said his club would love the opportunity to host a semi final.

"We'd love for a semi final to be played (at Eskdale), absolutely,” Robertson said.

"I know it's not too far away and will be on the agenda.

"I like Mike. Since he's been there we've been able to achieve a lot for the club.”

It has been a fantastic season for Wallaroos, who claimed the mid-season Toyota Cup in the under-18s.

All three of the club's senior teams are on track to playing finals footy, with the U18s and reserve grade in third.

