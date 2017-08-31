Walligan fire burnt through 1,976 hectares of land

WALLIGAN FIRE: Photos were taken by QFES crews near Churchill Mines Road overnight (August 29-30).

IT was a fast moving bushfire that threatened homes and burnt through 1,976 hectares of land in three days.

And as the weather heats up Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector Konrad Sawcqynski is urging residents living in and around bushland to have a survival plan in place.

Volunteer fire crews worked around the clock to battle the fast moving Walligan fire which ignited on Monday.

On Wednesday residents in the Hervey Bay suburb were told to prepare to leave their homes.

But thanks to the hard work of the many fire crews at the scene, the fire was brought under control and on Thursday it was done and dusted.

"Our main priority is to save life and property and we achieved that goal by having a weighted force of attack at that fire,” Insp Sawcqynski said.

"We notified the community early so we could take action,” he said.

The bushfire travelled from west of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Susan River towards Springvale Downs Estate, Settlers Rd and Sunnyside Dr, Walligan.

To create your bushfire plan and for more information visit: https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/Pages/Home.aspx

Residents are reminded that they should call triple-zero (000) if they do believe their property is under threat.