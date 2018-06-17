Menu
RETURN: Michael Walsh takes the ball cleanly during Bay Power's win against Gympie Cats. Alistair Brightman
AFL

Walsh an 'inspiration' in his return to footy

Matthew McInerney
by
17th Jun 2018 4:16 PM

AUSSIE RULES: Michael Walsh is now unbeaten in five games for Bay Power after his successful return to the field.

Walsh played in four winning efforts at the start of the 2017 AFL Wide Bay season.

His life was turned upside down when he diagnosed with leukaemia, and Walsh, a fitness trainer at Breathe Health Club, spent the next nine months in a Brisbane hospital in a fight for his life.

He underwent a successful bone marrow transplant in November, and played his first game since treatment. He was credited with one goal in the Power's 32-point win.

Hervey Bay fitness trainer Michael Walsh on his battle with leukaemia

The game served as a fundraiser for the 27-year-old, as players pledged to donate $10 per goal captain Josh Wheeler kicked during the game to the Leukaemia Foundation.

"I ended up bagging three," Wheeler said. "It was for a good cause, I couldn't be more proud of helping Walshy out.

"He's been an inspiration to the club with what he's been through and coming back."

Power coach Michael Gay said Walsh had a profound impact on the club.

"He'll hate me saying he was inspirational but he's been good for the club, he's great around the boys and is a good influence on the guys with his personality," Gay said.

Click here to donate to Walsh's fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

