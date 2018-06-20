Menu
Walsh smashing Leukaemiea Foundation fundraising goal

Matthew McInerney
by
20th Jun 2018 2:35 PM

AUSSIE RULES: Bay Power player Michael Walsh may have to consider increasing his fundraising target for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Walsh, who on Saturday played his first AFL Wide Bay game since he received a bone marrow transplant, had set a $5000 target.

Just nine days since he started an Everyday Hero page, Walsh has raised more than $4100, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down.

Walsh shared his experience in the Chronicle on Saturday, the same day players pledged to donate $10 per goal captain Josh Wheeler kicked against Gympie.

LISTEN: Fitness trainer Michael Walsh on the fight for his life

The donations continued, and when Channel 7 aired his story on Tuesday night it sparked even more.

Walsh is growing out his bear, to be shaved on the one-year anniversary of his transplant (November 8), and a signed Brisbane Bears guernsey will also be auctioned.

You can donate at give.everydayhero.com/au/leukaemia-foundation.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

