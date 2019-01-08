Walters trio headlines Men of League dinner

INCOMING: Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters, along with brothers Kerrod and Steve, will visit the Bay next month.

LEAGUE: Legendary Queensland rugby league brothers Kevin, Kerrod and Steve Walters will headline the Men of League Fraser Coast Coast Committee's annual sports dinner in February.

Tickets to the event are already in high demand, and local Men of League president Kev Embrey believes the February 9 Beach House Hotel event could top 200 guests.

The Walters boys hold unique places in the Australian rugby league history.

Steve, the eldest, played for Canberra when the Raiders won their first three premierships.

The man considered the best hooker in the game during his 272-game career played 15 games for Australia.

Kevin, the current Queensland coach, started his playing career at Canberra, where he won his first premiership alongside Steve.

He went on to play 237 games for Brisbane and won five more titles, as well as 20 games for Queensland and 11 for Australia.

Twin Kerrod played 181 games for Brisbane, seven for Queensland and eight for Australia.

Event info

When: February 9, 2019. 6pm meet and greet, 7pm start.

Where: Beach House Hotel, Hervey Bay

Who: Legendary Queensland brothers Steve, Kevin and Kerrod Walters, with former NRL star David Shillington as MC.

Details: Tickets are $80 and are available from the Beach House Hotel and Carriers Arms Hotel until February 6.