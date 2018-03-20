Waltzing with joy after song selection

EXCITING TIMES: It's a big year for Hervey Bay's Keri McInerney. The international singer and songwriter will be a Commonwealth Games baton bearer for the region and will also have a single she worked on played during the telecast of the Games next month.

AN INSPIRING Waltzing Matilda single that features Hervey Bay singer Keri McInerney will be aired during the broadcast of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The international singer and songwriter was one of 200 'Choir in the Cloud' voices chosen as backing artists on the single with Kate Ceberano, which was originally recorded for the World 4 Peace Project to raise funds for UNICEF.

The song being played on TV will be the icing on the cake this year for Ms McInerney, who was also selected to carry the Commonwealth Games baton when it arrives in the region on March 25.

"When I got the news about the song it was an extra buzz," Ms McInerney said.

"What a year! That's just sensational stuff. It's just amazing."

Melbourne musician Dene Menzel put the song together by getting UK gospel group Incognito and 200 people from 24 countries to record their part and submit it online, followed by long hours piecing it all together in a studio.

Ms McInerney believes it was the unity of the singers and the message of peace in the song that prompted the Channel 7 production team to add it to the playlist.

"This undertaking I think was pretty phenomenal ... Dene actually re-wrote Waltzing Matilda with the theme of world peace in mind and it has become a global anthem," she said.

"The Commonwealth Games is about bringing all the countries together where they can share their cultures, skills and talents and just be one.

"That's why there's such an important link with this song. Just the fact that even in the song we've brought all these countries together and the Games bring all these countries together as a united cohesive force with one goal in mind. The whole thing is just amazing."

The single was an Australian number one and was also selected as the national anthem for the International Day of Peace.

"We continue to get airplay everywhere, all over the world, and that's been really amazing," Ms McInerney said.

A video featuring Kate Ceberano and all 200 of the backing vocalists was also produced. To support UNICEF, download a copy at www.cdbaby.com/cd/ choirinthecloudfeatkatec.

Watch the video on YouTube under Waltzing Matilda World 4 Peace Feat Kate Ceberano and Choir In The Cloud.