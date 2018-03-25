Wanderers destroy Wide Bay Buccaneers at the Bay

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers players will put a horror fortnight in which the side faced the top two Football Queensland Premier League teams in eight days behind them.

The Buccaneers were smashed 8-0 by the second-placed Sunshine Coast Wanderers at Hervey Bay Sports Club yesterday, just a week after league leader Peninsula Power beat Wide Bay 8-1.

"Playing 1st and 2nd puts a dampener on the confidence but we'll try to set up in (the next game) in two weeks,” a shattered Buccaneers captain Jacob Chapman said.

"The scoreline did blow out a bit, it's a bit disappointing. We tried to come in with the same approach as last week, a few changes and a few things didn't go our way to start with,” Chapman said.

"The changes were made to help our guys and get them through.

"We have a run of lower-ranked teams in the comp. Hopefully we can jag a win.”

The Buccaneers were forced into several late changes through injury, though that allowed Wide Bay junior Bryce Smith to earn his first FQPL cap.

It was a baptism of fire for he and fellow debutant Joel Amodeo and first-time starting goalkeeper Chris Merrison, as a quality Wanderers outfit picked apart the Wide Bay.

It was the first game for exciting import Ben Wilks, who after five weeks on the sideline was finally able to play a FQPL game.

Veteran Sunshine Coast defender Joel Couacaud earned an early shower, as did hat-trick hero Kobe Fuller and Ray Schultz, but Wanderers captain Nick Arden said their early departure from the field was as much man management as it was injury.

"The boys are nursing a couple of injuries. Big Joely did his hammy, Ray was just to be sure, and Kobe's been playing a lot of football at the moment,” Arden said.

Despite the win, Arden said his side had plenty to work on.

"I think it's more the mental lapses,” he said. "We know at times we won't be in the game for 90 minutes, but we have to stay in it for longer period of time. When we are on top, we have to put the foot on the pedal and get on with it.

"I'll give my man of the match to Brandon Lee. I thought he put a lot of effort and heart into today.”

The Buccaneers, who remain last on the FQPL table, will use the next fortnight to regroup.

Wide Bay will travel to Teralba Park, Everton Park, to face the 11th-placed Mitchelton FC on April 7, a game the Buccaneers consider a good opportunity to earn their first point.

Chapman said his side had to work on its passing and build pressure.

"We kept looking for the miracle ball, that once in a lifetime pass, but they weren't coming off,” he said.

"You have to pull it back and play those easy passes.”

The Wanderers will next face Ipswich Knights.