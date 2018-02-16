Wannabe cocaine kingpin busted a week into new business

HE HOPED to become a rich drug dealer but Ryan Gregory De Rooy's new career was just not meant to be after he was busted seven days into his new venture.

De Rooy had even outlined a price list for his business, which advertised cocaine at $6500 per ounce, but he only ever made about $500 before being arrested.

The 29-year-old man faced Maryborough Supreme Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to drug trafficking as well as a number of other drug charges.

The court heard police searched his Dundowran home on May 21 last year where they found drugs, utensils, and clues revealing his business model.

They found the price list De Rooy aspired to sell drugs at, along with a list naming people who owed De Rooy money.

The list of outstanding payments consisted of "small debts of $5-$20".

Would-be drug dealer Ryan Gregory De Rooy, 29, of Dundowran, leaves Maryborough Supreme Court. Annie Perets

The drugs found at his home were 0.111g of ice, some marijuana and steroids De Rooy purchased two years ago.

De Rooy confessed information to police "they otherwise would not have known", including helping them find specific messages on his phone and informing them how much drugs he had dealt and to whom.

It was revealed he sent some customers photos of his stock, and most of his dealing had been marijuana.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said De Rooy turned to drugs in 2016 following a family death and a marriage breakdown.

"He regrets he didn't get help with drugs," Mr Cassidy said.

"Upon his release he wishes to get back to work as a bricklayer."

When police searched De Rooy's home, his parents and two young children were there - a factor Justine Ann Lyons found particularly concerning.

"Your oldest was at least seven, she would remember police coming in," Justice Lyons said.

"It's a bad example."

However she did describe the trafficking to be at the "lower end of scale".

De Rooy spent 128 days in jail after his arrest over the drug-trafficking business.

He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, immediately released on parole.

De Rooy has some outstanding matters, including drug-driving, to be dealt with at a Magistrates Court in the near future.