Wannabe cop claims he didn’t see or hear police

An aspiring police officer claimed he didn't see or hear police lights and sirens as he sped away from them, a court has heard.

Justin Rene Valery Chapelain told police he didn't know they were behind him when he failed to stop on January 23 in Noosa Heads.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said officers followed Chapelain into Viewland Drive before he accelerated up a hill and turned left into Edgar Bennett Avenue without indicating and "accelerated heavily".

"Police followed and it pulled rapidly away, police then activated their lights and sirens as they followed after the vehicle," Sergeant Johnstone said.

She said police gave up the chase when they realised he was trying to evade.

They later found the vehicle parked at a nearby address but didn't speak with Chapelain until the next day.

"He admitted he had been driving aggressively but denied being aware police being behind him and trying to intercept him, he claims he did not see the blue flashing lights or hear the siren," she said.

Chapelain pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of evading police.

The court heard an evasion offence carried either a mandatory 50 days in jail or a $7000 fine.

Sergeant Johnstone said Chapelain had no criminal or traffic history and she didn't think a prison sentence was needed.

Defence lawyer Zachary Reinke said Chapelain later accepted he saw the blue flashing lights but didn't hear the siren.

He said the French-born barista had previously applied to become a member of the Queensland Police Service and suggested a conviction may hinder his ability to do so.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the police would be aware of the offence regardless.

"Your case is one where you drove off at some speed around in circle and police gave up, so it's I suppose at the lower end of the level of offending for this kind of thing," he said.

He fined Chapelain $6672.50 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.