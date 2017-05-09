Want a free trip to Antarctia? Just think up a cool name

STUDENTS in Years 5-8 have a chance to name Australia's new icebreaker vessel and win a trip to Antarctica. Entries into the Name our Icebreaker competition are now open.



Up to 12 students and four teachers will fly to Antarctica for a day, becoming the first children to set foot on the icy continent as part of the Australian Antarctic Program.



The winning students will fly from Hobart to Australia's Wilkins Aerodrome where they will meet Antarctic scientists, as well as expeditioners living and working at nearby Casey research station," he said.



Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt encourages students to give it a shot.



"The Name our Icebreaker competition has two categories: primary and secondary with classes able to enter their suggested name in a written or video format."



Entries close June 9. For more information head to: classroom.antarctica.gov.au /icebreaker.

