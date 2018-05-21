Want to have lunch with Queensland's Origin stars?

IT'S the event that Queensland has dominated for more than a decade.



And this year, the Fraser Coast will get to meet the state's Origin team before their third and final match in Brisbane.



State of Origin fans will have the chance to sit down to lunch with some of their Maroons heroes at 12.30pm on July 3 at the Beach House Hotel in Scarness as part of the Fraser Coast Fan Day.



Brendan Bowers, event coordinator for Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, said the players would be interviewed during the event which was a fundraiser for Fraser Coast junior rugby league clubs.



"It's a great opportunity for the people of the Fraser Coast to get up close and personal with some of the members of the State of Origin team," he said.



Mr Bowers said tickets to the Fan Day Luncheon were $130 per person or $1200 for a table of 10 and could be bought now at the Beach House Hotel.



Delicious entrees of Thai-style green coconut chicken salad and beetroot-cured salmon along with mains of braised beef cheeks and crispy-skinned barramundi will be served at the event, open to those aged 18 and over.

