‘Want it sold’: Local MP on abandoned M’boro TAFE

As the former Maryborough Tafe sits along Nagel Street, after it’s been empty for over seven years, there’s finally some movement into what the building could become.

These days it houses rodents and provides temporary solace for wanderers.

Constant break-ins, particularly during school holiday periods, only add to the hefty repair bill.

The Chronicle asked Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders about the future of the block which is owned by the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training (DESBT).

Mr Saunders also said he’d like the building to go into either “manufacturing, business (or), training”, if the current plan falls through.

His feelings about the building remaining vacant were “not good” and he told the Chronicle he “wants it sold”.

“We did think we had (a potential client) but COVID-19 intervened,” he said.

“We‘ve had a lot of interest, but I’ll be quite honest, I’ve also stopped and had a great discussion … about who would go into that building, because it’s got to be the right fit for that area out there now.

“We just can’t whack anyone in there because of the housing around there now.”

Currently in “local company”, Mr Saunders is hopeful good news is on the horizon.

“If (those plans) fall over, I want it sold … as quick as possible”.

DESBT said in a statement it “continues to pursue future options for the strategic utilisation of the site”.

“There have been some incidents of property damage at Maryborough TAFE, mainly during Christmas and other school holidays,” the spokesman said

“As with all TAFE sites across Queensland incidents are reported to the TAFE facility co-ordinator by Qld Police and/or security. The facility co-ordinator raises the work request for QBuild to attend and make safe and secure.”