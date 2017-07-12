Want to sit on the iron throne or get in the TARDIS?

EVER dreamed of stepping into the TARDIS or sitting on the iron throne like Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow?



You'll get your chance on July 22 and 23, thanks to the hard work of Maryborough State High School's students.



The class undertaking a diploma in business was given the task of putting together the inaugural Fraser Pop Festival as part of their studies and in a week and a half, the event the students have worked so hard on will go ahead.



Diploma of Business teacher Cecilia Kovacic said the event was envisaged to be the Fraser Coast's answer to other popular comic conventions and this year Dr Who and Game of Thrones have provided inspiration for two of the main props.



Trade students also got behind the endeavour and with the help of their teachers, they have constructed recreations of Dr Who's famous TARDIS and the iron throne from the popular novels and television series Game of Thrones.



For a gold coin donation, the public can have a photo with either or both at the festival.



In addition there will be stalls, activities and displays at the event, a quidditch match inspired by the Harry Potter books and much more.



It will be held on the grounds of the high school from 10am to 6pm on July 22 and 10am to 4.30pm on July 23.



Ms Kovacic said the students had to learn how to organise an event, budget, create a timetable, risk management and much more.



She said the event would now be held every year and would be undertaken by students completing the diploma each year.



Students would also be able to include their work on the festival on their resumes.



In addition, the students who successfully undertake the diploma of business will gain automatic entry into the University of the Sunshine Coast in a range of degrees.



Business diploma student Isabeau Demelt said she was a huge Dr Who fan and she really loves seeing the TARDIS in real life.



"When I saw it for the first time I was in awe," she said.



She said the students have enjoyed making the festival come to life.



"We all have our own little projects to make one big festival," she said.

Fraser Pop - pop culture festival at Maryborough High School. Ruby Wilton with a throne made by metalwork students at the school. Alistair Brightman