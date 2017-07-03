Want to party after 10pm? Prepare to have ID scanned

NEW rules that require pubs to scan your ID if you enter after 10pm came quietly into effect over the weekend.

The law is aimed at reducing alcohol-fuelled violence in Safe Night Precincts, including the Bundaberg CBD, by banning patrons with a history of violence or drug trafficking convictions from licensed venues.

"If this system only prevented one family from dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy this morning, it is already worth it," Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said.

The Old Bundy Tavern spread the message on social media, arguing the government had "not given the public fair warning" of the new rules.

"It does not matter if you are 50-plus and haven't been asked for ID in a decade; are with all of your mates who all have their ID, but you forgot yours; [or] we know you and you come in all the time.

"Legally we cannot let you enter without scanning your valid ID.

"Also, good idea not to be a fool when you are out as you will potentially be banned from going out at all venues across Queensland."

More at www.business.qld.gov.au.