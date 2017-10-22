Want to win a ride in a superboat? Here's your big chance

The superboats are almost here for another year.

The superboats are almost here for another year. Valerie Horton

SIXTEEN lucky people will have the chance to take the ride of lifetime in a superboat ahead of the Offshore Superboat Championships on October 28-29.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said the winners of the eight double passes would have the thrill of riding in a superboat on Friday, October 27.

"Listen to Triple M Fraser Coast and Hit101.9 Fraser Coast each day for a cue to call and win," he said.

Offshore Superboat Club secretary Paul Gibbs said sponsors who had adopted a boat would also be going for a ride, meeting the teams and attending the presentation dinner on Sunday.

He said one of the highlights for spectators would be seeing the boats lifted in and out of the water by crane at the boat harbour each day.

"It gives people a perspective of how big they actually are," he said.

Mr Gibbs said there were two classes of boats racing - vessels about 13m long and 4.5m wide with inboard motors and smaller boats with outboard motors.

"The big ones are too big to tow - they've got to tilt up sideways on a trailer to get narrow enough to tow on the road," he said. "They've got to get down to 3.5m to tow without an escort."

The pole position shootout will take place from noon to 1pm on Saturday while the races on Sunday will begin at 11am and 1pm and continue for about 30 minutes each.

"Pole position's like a hot lap race so they do four to six laps and whoever gets the fastest lap gets pole position for the two races the next day," Mr Gibbs said.