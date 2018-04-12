Menu
WANTED: Accused car, gun thief on the run after Bay crash

Annie Perets
by
12th Apr 2018 8:06 AM
Police are hunting for this man, aged 36, believed to be from the Fraser Coast region.

POLICE have released an image of a suspect wanted for questioning after a dramatic manhunt in Hervey Bay.

He is believed to be 36-year-old from the local area.

A stolen gun and other items from burglaries across the region were allegedly discovered in a car which crashed into a yard at Torquay on Tuesday.

One of the men, Timothy Jacob Wyeth, led police on a chase through backyards before being tracked by the police dog squad, hiding in a mango tree.

The 26-year-old fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he had bail refused.

His alleged accomplice however was still on the run on Thursday.

Hervey Bay Police Station Detective Senior Constable Dean Robertson told the Chronicle the car the pair was allegedly driving was believed to have been stolen from a local business last week.

Some of the items inside were allegedly stolen in a burglary at Urangan.

A boat, docked in the Hervey Bay marina, had been looted.

Snr Const Robertson said the gun was believed to have been stolen from a rural property near Biggenden in 2016.

Wyeth was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, stealing, unlawful possession of a weapon, and entering a dwelling to commit an offence from the Tuesday incident.

If you have any information on the wanted man, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

